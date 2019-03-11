Second ramp at Edmondson Avenue and southbound I-695 to close Monday night

The ramp from Edmondson Avenue to southbound I-695 will be closing Monday evening until late spring, the State Highway Administration announced.

The SHA closed and detoured the ramp from outer loop I-695 to Edmondson Avenue in November, and initially said that ramp should reopen by February. Officials now say both ramps will be closed until late in the spring.

The ramps will need to be closed because of construction work to widen the outer loop of I-695 between Baltimore National Pike and Frederick Road by adding a fourth lane. An estimated 200,000 drivers use that section of the road every day, SHA officials said.

Ramp traffic will be detoured using northbound Ingleside Avenue to westbound Baltimore National Pike, through the I-695/Baltimore National Pike interchange and back to the outer loop of the beltway.

Digital signs will be posted at the interchange to alert drivers to the closure and detours. Crews are working on a total of 1.44 miles of road.

The ramp closures will allow crews to reconstruct the interchange to meet the elevation needs of a wider and higher bridge that carries I-695 over Edmondson Avenue.

More project information can be found online.

