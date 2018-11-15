Ramp to Edmondson Avenue from southbound I-695 to close Monday after Thanksgiving until February

The ramp to Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville off southbound I-695, will close on Monday, Nov. 26, State Highway Administration officials said this week.

The closure is expected to last until February. About four weeks after the first closure, the ramp from Edmondson Avenue to the outer loop of the Beltway will close for about two months.

The ramps need to be shut down as a part of the highway administration’s project to widen the outer loop of I-695 between Baltimore National Pike and Frederick Road.

The closure was originally scheduled for Nov. 18, but a decision was made Nov. 15 to delay it, said Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the agency.

When the first ramp closes, signs and digital signals will direct southbound traffic to continue toward Frederick Road, exit the Beltway there, turn off Frederick Road to I-695 north, and take the Edmondson Avenue exit from there.

When the second ramp closes, traffic from Edmondson Avenue to southbound I-695 will be detoured using Ingleside Avenue to Baltimore National Pike, where motorists can then exit for the Beltway.

The closures are necessary to reconstruct interchange ramps to meet the elevation of a wider and higher bridge that carries southbound I-695 over Edmondson Avenue, according to the SHA.

A single lane is expected to close on the outer loop of I-695 for one weekend to tie in the ramp work and to switch traffic onto the new bridge over Edmondson Avenue.

The total cost of the widening project, first funded in 2015, is about $68 million. SHA officials say the widening will alleviate a long-standing bottleneck on the Beltway; that stretch of the roadway is used by about 200,000 motorists a day.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler