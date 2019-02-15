Violent crime up in southwestern Baltimore County, while crime is down overall

The southwestern area of Baltimore County saw a 9.4 percent increase in violent crimes in 2018 from the prior year, while overall crime was down in that same time frame, according to crime data published in early February by the Baltimore County Police Department. The southwestern area stretches from Baltimore Highlands to Baltimore National Pike.

Countywide, meanwhile, violent crime was down 4.5 percent.

In 2018, the Wilkens Precinct experienced six homicides, 45 reported rapes, 196 robberies and 379 aggravated assaults — or 54 more violent incidents than in 2017, when there were five reported homicides, 35 rapes, 196 robberies, 335 aggravated assaults and one reported human trafficking incident.

County police said in a statement that one reason for an increase in reported rape incidents was a legislative change in Maryland that redefined rape, as of Oct. 1, 2017. The law changed the definition so that a victim does not have to physically resist for an attack to be considered a rape.

Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a police department spokesman, said the department was not aware of any particular trend or reason behind the increase in aggravated assaults last year. He said people should be aware of their surroundings, call 911 if they see anything suspicious and not display any valuables on their person or in parked vehicles.

Wilkens Capt. Eliot Latchaw said he will be implementing some strategies to address area crime.

Overall, the Wilkens Precinct reported 3,115 Part I crimes in 2018. They are defined as violent crimes plus property crimes, including burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. That figure is down by 6.8 percent from 2017, when there were 3,326 Part I crimes.

That decrease can be attributed to a decline in reported incidents of burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson in the southwestern area.

Kim Cugle Blair, a leader and organizer with the Concerned Citizens of Greater Arbutus community group, said regardless of what the crime data shows, she feels safe in her community.

“I’m frequently out, and I don’t worry about myself,” she said. “[My son] walks to and from work most of the time, and I don’t even think twice about it.”

Countywide, Part I violent crimes are down 4.5 percent and Part I property crimes are down 8.6 percent. Violent Part I crimes in the nearby Woodlawn Precinct decreased about 8 percent year over year.

Baltimore County Council Chairman Tom Quirk, who represents Baltimore County’s 1st District, said crime is not usually a top-of-mind issue when constituents voice concerns to him.

“I think it’s a very safe community, and it’s a community where everyone looks out for each other,” Quirk said. “Like any town, we have our issues, but we push back and we work together.”

Quirk encouraged anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to call 911, saying he’d prefer that police have to investigate a situation that turns out to be benign than for a crime to go unreported.

