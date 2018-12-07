Thirty students being evaluated at Catonsville Middle School after "unusual odor"

Thirty students at Catonsville Middle School were being evaluated Friday morning after an “unusual odor” was detected in the school, said Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

Catonsville Middle School was evacuated by 10:33 a.m. for a “potential gas leak,” said Brandon Oland, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools. Crews were alerted to the odor at 10:17 a.m., fire officials said. No students were transported to local medical facilities.

As of 11:04 a.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department said “no danger” was found in the building, and students were back inside the school.

This story will be updated.

