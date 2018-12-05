Threat to Catonsville High School deemed 'not credible'

A threat made against Catonsville High School on Tuesday night was deemed “not credible” by Baltimore County Police, according to a letter attached to an email sent by Principal Matthew Ames to parents Wednesday morning.

The letter says the threat — the nature of which wasn’t specified — was “immediately reported” to county police, the school resource office and the county’s Office of School Safety and Climate.

Baltimore County Police Department Spokesman Shawn Vinson said the source of the threat had been identified, but he did not know if charges would be brought.

In his letter, Ames thanked the students, staff and families “that brought the threat to our attention” Tuesday night. While the letter does not detail where the threat originated or whether it targeted individuals, groups or the school in general, the letter does “encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media activity.”

“We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children,” Ames said in the letter.

Sarah Atkinson, a spokeswoman for the Catonsville High School PTSA, said the letter was “unsettling,” but that she wouldn’t let it make her “freak out or anything like that.”

“I think [the school does] a good job of keeping us posted on what’s going on, I appreciate that,” she said.

Brandon Oland, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, said he did not have any more information immediately available than what was included in the letter.

This story will be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler