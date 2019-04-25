Full coverage: Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books, UMMS board deals
News Maryland Baltimore County

Baltimore County Police investigating early morning shooting in Catonsville

Cody Boteler
Contact ReporterCatonsville Times

Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the area of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane, police said Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer “heard the sound of several gunshots” in the area and found a 32-year-old man with “multiple” gunshots wounds to the upper body.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time, police said Thursday morning. He was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°