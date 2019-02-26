Three women injured after vehicle crashes off Catonsville roadway

Three women were pulled from a vehicle that crashed into a forested area along the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.

Norman Simpkins Jr., captain of the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, said he responded to the scene and all three occupants were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Simpkins said operator error led to the crash. A winch was used to stabilize the car so the patients could be safely removed.

Three units responded to the call.

This story may be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler