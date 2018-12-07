Man suffers life-threatening injuries in MTA bus crash in Catonsville

A crash between a Mazda 6 and an MTA bus in Catonsville has resulted in “critical injuries” for the driver of the Mazda, Baltimore County Police said.

Police were dispatched around 9:31 a.m., to the area of Rolling Road between Valley Road and Wilkens Road. That area of the road remains closed as police investigate.

A 26-year old man, the driver of the Mazda, was transported with critical injuries, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a police department spokeswoman. One bus passenger was transported with minor injuries.

Peach said this crash would be investigated as a fatal incident because of the life-threatening injuries the man sustained. She said the Mazda was described as having “heavy front-end damage.”

This article will be updated.

