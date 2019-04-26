Here's what you need to know about the Catonsville contestant on 'American Idol' this weekend

When American Idol airs this Sunday — 8 p.m. on ABC — Baltimore-area residents will have the chance, once again, to vote for a local.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, of Catonsville, has advanced to the show’s final 8 performers.

Who is Jeremiah?

Harmon has been a fan — and judge — favorite from the beginning: When he first appeared on the show, he bonded with judge Katy Perry over being a “PK,” a “pastor’s kid.” He’s a student at Towson University, though he’s put his studies on hold for the competition, and once worked as a janitor.

Harmon self-describes his voice as a mix of Jeff Buckley and Billy Joel.

Harmon came out as gay to his family in November and said he has had “mixed support” from his family during his American Idol experience.

Have others from Baltimore made it this year?

Short answer, no. Emma Kleinberg of Bel Air made it to the show’s top 40, but did not make it to the top 20.

Dimitrius Graham, of Windsor Mill and a graduate of Morgan State University, made it to the top 10 but was cut last week when the show moved to its final eight performers.

Graham sang “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan” on the show’s Disney Night. He got a standing ovation from the judges but was cut.

What’s coming up this week?

This week, contestants will perform music from Queen, under the mentorship of previous Idol contestant Adam Lambert.

The competition will be slimmed from eight contestants to six, though the judges could choose to “save” a performer who does not receive enough votes to advance.

How can I watch?

American Idol will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Sunday. ABC does offer live streaming in some markets, but not Baltimore. If you miss the episode live, you can watch the next day on abc.com.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler