Health department investigating report of mice at Parkville retirement community

The state health department is investigating a report of mice at a Parkville retirement community, according to department officials.

The Oak Crest Retirement Community first received a complaint about mice in its Nottingham Gardens building from a resident’s family member on Aug. 31, according to Dan Dunne, a spokesman for the community.

The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Quality received a complaint about mice Oct. 3 and began an investigation, according to Brittany Fowler, a spokeswoman for the state health department. The health department’s investigation is ongoing and the results were not yet available, Fowler said in an email.

Dunne, however, said health department officials visited the campus Wednesday and indicated there was no mouse infestation.

Oak Crest is owned by Erickson Living. The Nottingham Gardens building houses 160 residents, Dunne said, and the community’s pest managers immediately began conducting inspections and taking action to quell the presence of rodents after the mice were first reported. Dunne said inspectors found no mouse nests or evidence of mice “pups” in the building.

“We have made safety and cleanliness a top priority,” he said.

Damp weather and construction on the building have increased the potential for mice to enter the facility, Dunne said. Crews began replacing the floors in the building’s kitchen and underground pipes on the terrace level in August. The projects are on track to be finished next week.

