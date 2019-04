A house in Dundalk was fully consumed by flames before the fire was put out Wednesday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called just before 12:30 p.m. to the house in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue, said Elise Armacost, a spokeswoman for the fire department. They brought the fire under control within an hour.

“At one point it was fully involved,” Armacost said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

