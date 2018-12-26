Dulaney High students learn about military history while studying films

On Saturday, Dec. 15, Dulaney Memorial Gardens was transformed by the Wreaths Across America program when wreaths were laid on the graves of the more than 3,600 veterans at the cemetery.

Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization recruits volunteers to carry out their mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” This is conducted by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Many groups, including troops of Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, neighbors, community members and members of the military, assisted in the laying of the wreaths.

One group of volunteers that participated in Wreaths Across America were the young men of the Dulaney High School Military History in Film Club.

Max Parra, Andrew Mulligan, Harry Beckwith and JJ Miller, all seniors at Dulaney, searched for headstones at Dulaney Memorial Gardens that included a military inscription under the name and laid a wreath on those particular graves. They very precisely laid down each wreath by kneeling on one knee and keeping the bow facing the headstone while saying something in recognition of their service to honor them.

The Dulaney High School Military History in Film Club was formed last year at the school by Max, Andrew and Harry, along with adviser Brian Velten, a history teacher at the school, to study military history through the lens of film.

The club meets weekly to view movies that focus on military history, and then research and discuss their historical accuracy. It is “learning through viewing” that helps them understand more about history and filmmaking.

In addition, the members of the club strive to increase the awareness that a factual knowledge of history, not just accepting the Hollywood retelling, which may not be accurate, is important to understand the implications of past military events on our current society.

The club members enjoyed giving back to the veteran community by honoring those who have served.

Two members of the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company were recognized at the Baltimore County Volunteer Firemen’s Association awards banquet last month at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown.

Chris Roberts was inducted into the BCVFA Hall of Fame. Mr. Roberts has served in several fire line and administrative offices of the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company over a period of several decades.

Larry Gribble received recognition for serving the members of the BCVFA for 14 years as the district representative, acting as liaison between the volunteer fire companies of the Northern A Section of Baltimore County and the BCVFA.

As always, we thank our members of the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company for their service, and congratulations to Chris and Larry on a job well done.