Cockeysville Girl Scout troop keeps trail clean; Santa is making his annual rounds

Our Girl Scouts are always active in our communities and Girl Scout Troop #4065, out of Cockeysville, is no different. In addition to their other activities and projects, the group of Girl Scout Cadettes, Erin Hoffert, Keira Nelson, Emma Sheridan, Sarah Sterner and Jessie Thommen, recently did a trail cleanup of the Minebank Run Trail at Cromwell Valley Park.

They collected more than 10 bags of trash from the mile-long trail. The girls will also be making signs to post at the kiosks in the park to remind visitors to pack out their trash to help keep the park trash-free.

The girls used this project to complete their Outdoor Journey, which is a steppingstone to the Girl Scout Silver Award. According to their troop leader, Kimberly Nelson, “As we worked on the outdoor journey and spent a lot of time camping, hiking and cooking in the outdoors, the girls became aware of the amount of trash we’ve seen in other parks we visited. This was a way to give back to a park in our own community.”

These seventh-graders are no strangers to the outdoors, as they have spent 24 nights camping since beginning as a troop in kindergarten and first grade. And even though this was the first trail cleanup they’ve done, they hope to do some “plogging,” which is cleaning up as one hikes or jogs, on future outings. Way to go, ladies!

Santa Claus has already begun to make his rounds, with an assist from the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company. Children of all ages can catch Santa and his sleigh as he visits area neighborhoods over the next couple of weeks. Santa has already visited Springdale and Highland Ridge, and on Dec. 16, he will pay a visit to Hunt Valley Station.

Leading up to the big day, Santa will be busy as he visits four more neighborhoods on successive days. Dec. 20 will find him at Far Corner’s Loop, and on Dec. 21 he will visit English Run.

Then, on Dec. 22 and 23, Hunt Valley Chase and Sage Wood Court will round out his stops. One cool new feature is that Santa’s sleigh has been equipped with GPS and can be viewed live at https://www.cvfc.org/santatracker. Here’s hoping that Santa stops by your neighborhood this year.

In other news out of the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company, elections recently took place, so congratulations are in order to its new board of directors, including Andrew Rosenblum, president; Mike Holland, vice president; Greg Primrose, secretary; John Dixon, treasurer, and directors Chris Minick, Linda Scheide, Kenny West and Kevin Banister.

The fire chief is Kevin Roberts, and fire captain is Brian Ball. They are joined by Chip Adams, 1st fire lieutenant; Paul Willhite, 2nd fire lieutenant, and Jason Craver, 3rd fire lieutenant. The EMS captain is Gerard Sherman, with Bryttanie Bojczak as 1st EMS lieutenant. Finally, Craig Oxyer was elected engineer, with Billy Walker as assistant engineer.

Thank you all for your service and for keeping Cockeysville and the surrounding communities safe.