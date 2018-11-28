Athletic performances, theater production take center stage at Dulaney High School

As the fall draws to a close, so does the first high school sports season, and there are many talented Dulaney High School senior athletes who have received postseason accolades. Terrance Anderson, Devin Gilliam Jr. and Jevon Hawkins will be representing football at the Baltimore County East-West Senior All-Star game in late November.

The men’s soccer Senior All-Star game featured Will Boellner, Kobe Crone, Andree Lopez and Ben Lucas. Mae Dickens and Zoe Hermann represented Dulaney at the Baltimore County Senior All-Star game for field hockey. Congratulations to all on outstanding high school athletic careers.

Three standout Dulaney athletes signed national letters of intent on Nov. 14, signaling that they would be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Dickens will be attending the University of Delaware to play women’s lacrosse. High Point University in North Carolina is where Brooke Ruffin will continue her running career as she will participate on the women’s cross country and track teams. Bryce Frederick will play baseball at Radford University in Virginia.

Congratulations to these standout student-athletes who have all been honored over the past four years with awards and accolades — and best of luck in college.

It is almost time for the opening of Dulaney Theatre Company’s fall production of “Shakespeare in Hollywood.” The play has been described as a playful romp that materializes when the glitz and glamour of 1930s’ Hollywood combine with a couple of misplaced supernatural beings from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

If that sounds intriguing, head over to Dulaney High School to check out the performances at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 1.

The cast has been hard at work getting into the spirit of both old-world Hollywood and the enchanted forest with Alex Mungo playing Oberon and Rachel Gitlin as Puck, while Ben Clement, Rushil Byatnal and Aidan Slowey represent the Hollywood moguls.

Other featured actors include Caroline Currey, Pierce Elliott, Annie Murphy, Nate Najera, Ella Palerea, Rory Peddicord and Shannon Trageser.

Chloe Argeroplos, Ava Askandarian, Lily Davison, Hayden Dowla, Rowan Gardner, Evy Kohler, Sabrina Kuhn, Lena Labiran, Katy Peddicord, Sam Proctor, Kate Saumell and Sara Schultz make up the ensemble of the show, which features everything from fairies to old-time Hollywood stars.

Under the direction of Tamara Moon, the show will be a top-notch production that is sure to delight all ages. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the school’s box office.