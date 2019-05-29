Pot Spring Elementary in Lutherville-Timonium formally presents its new playground

There is a bright new addition to the grounds at Pot Spring Elementary. Much to the delight of the students at the school, a new playground officially debuted on May 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Although the lucky students have been enjoying the new play space since the installation earlier in the school year, the ceremony allowed the school to thank and recognize the many contributors and community partners that helped make the playground possible.

A little over two years ago, the Pot Spring PTA, under the guidance of then-President Paul Katz, embarked on a journey to provide the students at the school and throughout the community with a new playground that all could enjoy.

The PTA sponsored numerous fundraising drives, including a successful Race for Education jog-a-thon. It also sold ceramic tiles that are on display at the school. In the end, the PTA raised more than $46,000 for the playground and then partnered with Baltimore County Public Schools to fund the rest.

In addition to both past and current students, families and teachers, the community at large also generously supported the fundraising efforts.

At the ceremony, current PTA President Marie Depew also thanked some others who were instrumental in making the playground a reality including Pot Spring Principal Jane Martin, BCPS Board of Education chairwoman Kathleen Causey, Heather and Brian DeFillipis, Roger Schwarb and Diana Polak from Artware for Good. It was truly a team effort to build the playground, and Marie Depew and student body President Will Reuter had the honor of cutting the ribbon and officially opening it for business.

The Hunt Valley Rotary Club once again has sponsored the 4-Way Test program for our area students. The program, which began more than 50 years ago, encourages students to show how they can be ethical in their scholastic lives. It includes a poster contest for elementary-aged children, an essay contest for middle schoolers and an oratorical contest for students in high school.

The program is supported by the James W. Houck Foundation, and it is through the tireless efforts of Matthew and Donna May, for the elementary and middle school levels, and Tom Champion, overseeing the high school competition, that almost 125 students were recognized during an award ceremony held in early May. This year, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. joined keynote speaker Debbie Phelps and the Rotarians in congratulating the winners.

Some of our local winners included Charlie Cavolo, taking home top honors in the Dulaney speech contest, followed by Haris Muzaffar and Evie McKenny.

At the middle school level, the first-place winners were Rishit Mohla, Rebecca Liao and Maryam Henley at Cockeysville Middle, and Vivian Rolker, Lauren Shafer and Luca Fairbank from Ridgely Middle.

Padonia Elementary was represented by Ayouba Omar Farook, Kimaya Sharma and Vidit Kamboj, with Seema Gurung, Neha Alas-Serrano and Josh Alvardado as winners from Pot Spring Elementary.

At Warren Elementary, there was some teamwork among the top finishers, with Conner O’Leary and Elizabeth Campanella (third grade), Madison Schupple, Avery Lenca and Dimetrios Lymperis (fourth grade) and Kaelin Gilliam (fifth grade) as the top honorees. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.