Carver Center senior has a 'Commanding Presence' on canvas

The George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology is the home to many amazing students who excel as artists, writers and performers ,and it is at this time of the year that their talents are on display during senior exhibitions and showcases.

Cockeysville’s own, Lauren Cole, a graduating senior, displayed her numerous art pieces at “Lost In the Details,” her senior art exhibition at the larger program-wide show on May 7. With an impressive collection of colorful and lively works, Lauren’s exhibit featured several award-winning pieces, including four that had received honors from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards organization.

In describing her work, Lauren says that she draws inspiration from “unique textiles and that by layering detailed line-work, patterning and mark-making in a variety of mediums.” She adds that she weaves an intricate narrative to pull her audience in and allow them to become lost in the details. One of her award-winning pieces, “Commanding Presence,” was also featured in the Baltimore Museum of Art’s Art is for Everyone exhibition.

Lauren credits her time at Carver with helping her to find her voice as an artist, as she especially enjoyed exploring color and pattern with a heavy focus on figures and food. This is evident in all her works — from the whimsical depiction of a Poke bowl to a large-scale black and white digital piece of a couple walking into a jungle.

She also attained top-five status among the visual arts students, which is a high honor and a culmination of her many hours of hard work and dedication. Lauren plans to attend the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the fall, with a major in communication design. Best wishes to Lauren as she embarks on her next chapter!

To take a phrase from the show, “High School Musical JR” at Cockeysville Middle School was fabulous! These talented middle schoolers, under the direction of music teachers Marian Garven and Vince Sandroni, sang and danced their way through the show.

The principal actors, Antonio Applauso, Avery Deborde, Anna Dudas, Marley Edwards, Jeffry Flores, Sarah Garman, Morgan Gonce, Sean Horrigan, Claire Overcash, Sheryas Pant, Victor Scigala, and Lyla Walter, had a blast playing all the typical characters that make up a high school.

They were joined by the jocks, played by Caroline McMillion, Amelia Leber, Vedika Bajpai, Drishty Vyas and Isabeth Lamont and the cheerleaders, Violet Blum, Olivia Dyer, Aniya Holden, Sydney Sober and Hayley Stewart.

The brainiacs, teachers and students, Lillian Thai, Brooke Koska, Julianna Elkins, Brooke Eichensehr, Hannah Eichensehr, Eva Hawkins, Logan Elkins, Kerrie Bynum, Mayura Balaji, Ava Barnes, Megan McCormick, Alyssa Snyder and Maddy Clifton, rounded out the excellent cast.

The student stage manager, Deepika Pun, and the technical crew of Jasmine Alvarado, Veah Bagley, Stephanie Dietz, Maya Galupo, Sienna Hollingshead, Randell Palma, Cine Stevenson, Kriti Thapa and Samantha Willerup kept the show running smoothly, which was an impressive feat given the large cast and the big musical numbers. Congratulations to all the cast and crew on a job well done.