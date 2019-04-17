For troop member out of Timonium UMC, Scouting is all in the family

Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout represents a major milestone in the life a Boy Scout, and Tim Paulis is the newest member of Boy Scout Troop 328 based at Timonium United Methodist Church to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Tim was awarded the Eagle Scout rank at a court of honor held March 24.

The path to an Eagle Scout rank is a lengthy one and includes earning more than 20 merit badges, demonstrating leadership and completing an extensive service project that the Scout plans and executes; only about 4 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve Eagle Scout status.

Tim’s project involved leading a team of Scouts and peers as they built a carpetball table from scratch with materials that he secured partially through donations from local businesses. The final product was donated to the youth ministry at Central Presbyterian Church, where Tim volunteers weekly with middle school students.

According to Nancy Neu Paulis, proud mother of Tim, she “has witnessed a lot of the hard work that goes into earning the rank of Eagle, but it doesn’t stop there. Each Eagle Scout is given an ‘Eagle Charge’ where he is called to carry out the role of Eagle Scout for the rest of his life.”

The Paulis family has certainly taken that charge to heart, as Tim joins his father, Brad Paulis, a Timonium native who earned his Eagle Scout from Troop 328 in 1983, and his two older brothers, Scott Paulis and Ben Paulis, who also earned their Eagle rank from Troop 328.

Scott earned his Eagle in 2013 and Ben earned his in 2016. Tim will join his dad and brothers who have their names engraved on the Eagle Scout plaques that adorn the wall of the fellowship hall at Timonium UMC.

Tim’s official career in scouting began in 2007 as a Tiger Cub, although he began accompanying his brothers to Cub Scout meetings as early as 14 months old, so it is safe to say that scouting has been a lifelong commitment for Tim. In addition to growing up in Troop 328, Brad is also a former scoutmaster with the troop.

Scouting is a long tradition in Tim’s family, as great-grandfather and both of Tim’s grandfathers, Ed Paulis Jr., of Timonium, and Edwin Neu, of Lower Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania, were involved in scouting. Tim presented his two grandfathers with Eagle mentor pins during the ceremony.

One final special guest at the ceremony was Carolyn Adamiak, who served as Brad’s Scoutmaster in the 1980s.

Tim is a 17-year-old senior at Towson High School, where he is a member of the marching band, GT Wind Ensemble, GT Chamber Choir and a pole vaulter with the track and field team. After traveling and performing this summer with American Music Abroad, Tim plans to attend Lafayette College this fall to study engineering.

Congratulations to Tim for all his accomplishments and for achieving the prestigious honor of Eagle Scout.