An upcoming theater production, sports kudos enliven the Dulaney High School scene

The Dulaney Theatre Company is back in action with its latest offering, “City of Angels.” The Tony Award-winning musical “City of Angels” takes a step back in time to visit glamorous 1940s Hollywood, as a New York novelist heads to the West Coast to adapt his book into a film for the silver screen. Cleverly switching between the excitement of Hollywood and the black-and-white world of the film noir set, “City of Angels” combines the real world and the reel world in a witty and sophisticated musical.

Under the direction of Tamara Moon, with assistance from Abigail Fair and Christina Senita, the talented cast features Alex Mungo, Ben Clement, Rushil Byatnal, Abdullah Khan, Kate Saumell, Annaliese Collins, Sazhelle Gutierrez-Moulton, Annelise Molavi, Sean Olsson, Aidan Slowey, Nate Najera, Sabrina Kuhn, Hayden Dowla, Todd Williams, Sara Schultz, Grace Jecelin, Annie Murphy, Rachel Gitlin, Ava Askandarian, Lily Davison, Rowan Gardner, Ella Palarea, Sam Proctor, Pierce Elliot, Shannon Trageser, Neal Lim, and Rory Peddicord.

Support comes from ensemble members Kate Whatley, Katie Flynn, Evy Kohler, Emma Blair, Emma Willerup, Lucy Pomles, Anna Stein, Kristen Newman, Isabella Briggs, Jenny Barbour and Serendipity Chamberlain.

The show also features a sensational jazz score, which will be performed by a pit orchestra at each performance. The talent, passion and artistry of the Dulaney Theatre Company will be on display in “City of Angels,” so treat yourself and attend a performance. The show will run from Thursday, March 21 through Saturday March 23, with a 7 p.m. performance each night. There will be an additional matinee performance on March 23 at 2 p.m. Please note that the show is intended for a PG-13 crowd. Performances are in the Dulaney High School auditorium, and tickets can be purchased at the door for $12.

Jack Reilly, a senior at Dulaney High School, was recently honored by the National Football Foundation as the National Scholar-Athlete Award nominee from the Dulaney football program. The award recognizes student-athletes that excel in the classroom and on the football field, as well as exhibiting strong leadership.

Jeremiah Wynn, another senior standout on the Dulaney football team, was just named to the team for the 2019 Big 33, which is one of the biggest All-Star games in the nation and a showcase for the top 38 players from across Maryland. This team will take on the Big 33 Pennsylvania team in the 62nd annual classic in May. Jeremiah is a defensive back and only the second player in Dulaney history to be selected for this honor. Jeremiah has committed to play football for Towson University in the fall.

Drew Dailey and Moiz Butt led the Dulaney men’s indoor track and field team to a very successful season this winter, as the team won both county and regional titles. They have now been recognized for their efforts, as Drew was named the BCPS men’s indoor track Athlete of the Year, and Moiz was named the field Athlete of the Year.

Drew won the 4A State Championship in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes and 18 seconds, while Moiz won the county championship and broke the school shot put record with a throw of 55 feet, 11 inches. Congratulations to all!