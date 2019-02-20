Dulaney High athletes, cheerleaders, coaches sparkle at Think Pink basketball game/fundraiser

Feb. 5 marked the 11th annual Think Pink basketball game at Dulaney High School, featuring a matchup between the women’s basketball teams of Dulaney and Carver. Organized by the cheerleading squad, the basketball team and the student government, the event raised both awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer. With this year’s theme of “Ignite the Fight,” the spirited evening raised $1,200 for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation for a grand total of more than $30,000 raised over the past 11 years.

A variety of fun events entertained the crowd, including a halftime shoot-out contest, won by Kyra Mahoney, and students winning the chance to smush a pie in the face of several brave faculty members, Connie Dean, Victoria Bracken, Stacy Reynolds, Jamie Gaskins and coach Jessica Szymanski.

Under the direction of coach Kim Bettencourt, the varsity cheerleaders — Isabella Baker, Deasia Booker, Toni Jade Coronel, Anna D’Aleo, Daphne Dewa, Jessica Eckhart, Alicia Gaylor, Talia Hester, Jaelyn Johnson, Cierra Kearse, Makyah Landrum, Kyra Mahoney, Shelby O’Brien, Adriana Ortiz-Ramirez, Mya Pena, Chareese Perry, Daisy So, Indira Thomas and Monica Valdez Ramos — and the junior varsity team of Ayanna Anderson, Sydney Beeler, Alexis Bynum, Jaedyn Crum, Anayah Davis, Hailey Dunn, Victoria Edwards, Tessa Fields, Maria Lawson, Kelli Letke, Jalyn Lundy, Min-Wei Magder, Sophia Marlin, Arianna Matthews, Arianna Mueller, Abigail Mwangi, Maikel Parago and Ilana Roberts were instrumental in running the event, manning the bake sale, concession stand and T-shirt sales in addition to their cheerleading duties.

Both the varsity, featuring Marianna Alevrogiannis, Ally Carter, Mackenzie Erhardt, Haley Greten, Amalia Hobbs, Jenna Isaacson, Annie Lodge, Riley McWilliams, Emily Pritchett, Tess Valentino, Julia Whatley, Samantha White and coached by Jessica Szymanski and Kourtney Lewis-Orr and the junior varsity — Giorgia Alevrogiannis, Sarah Barbour, Mallory Brody, Aniya Carrington, Maggie Else, Jordan Gaines, Laila Ghabrial, Emmy Heron, Meghan Hoskins, Ellie Puente, Miriam Sack, Chloe Sonntag, Mackenzie Simms, Jenna Welsh, Emma Whatley and coached by Lori Ryan and Tanasha Allen — Dulaney teams proved to be victorious over the Carver squads and were glad to participate in this long-standing Dulaney tradition.

Brian Duffy, longtime member of the Dulaney High School Allied soccer team, was honored with the 2019 Spirit of Soccer Award. Given by the Maryland Associate of Coaches of Soccer (MACS), Brian was honored for his outstanding contributions to his soccer team at Dulaney. Brian was just one of 11 student-athletes from across the state so honored and was recognized at the MACS All State Banquet on Feb. 4. Congratulations to Brian on a well-deserved honor.