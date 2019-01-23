Cockeysville area students are honored for their academics, leadership and artistic talents

Each month, the Timonium Optimist Club honors an outstanding student from our area elementary and middle schools. Congratulations to Grace Wagner, a seventh-grader at St. Joseph School, who was honored as its Student of the Month for January.

Grace was nominated for the honor by the principal and the staff at St. Joseph School, where she is an excellent student and strong leader. Other recent Student of the Month honorees were Lesli Rivas Gonzalez, from Padonia International Elementary School, and Meadow McCarthy, from Hampton Elementary. Congratulations to all on a terrific achievement.

For the past 50 years, the National PTA has sponsored Reflections, a nationwide arts contest that encourages students to create art in a variety of categories, such as literature, music, dance and visual art based on a theme.

This year, the theme was Heroes Around Me, and hundreds of students at Dulaney High School took on the challenge to create pieces centered on that theme.

The winning entries included Nicole Wanga for “Sunset Masquerade” in music composition and Kate Whatley for “Crescendo” in dance choreography. In the literature category, winners were Alexa Dikos for “Always Standing,” Nicholas Lyons for “Once Upon a Surgery” and Angela Qian for “Passing It On.”

“Don’t Fence Me In” by Grace Hales, “Floods of Sacrifice” by Faizah Saadmim, and “One Smile — A Story of Perseverance in the Face of Adversity” by Anita Taghizadeh each received honorable mention in the literature category as well.

All of the top entries will move onto the Reflections contest at the state level in March. A special thank-you to Sharon Wambaa, a parent volunteer, who year after year has taken the lead on the Reflections contest at Dulaney so that students have an additional opportunity to express themselves artistically. Good luck to all the students as they compete at the next level.

The Hunt Valley Business Forum, the largest business association in northern Baltimore County, is welcoming Karen Cook to the role of executive director. It will hold a business “mash-up” on Wednesday, Feb. 6, as a meet-and-greet with Karen as well as a networking event for businesses in the Hunt Valley area. It will be hosted by Point Breeze Credit Union in Hunt Valley from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged at www.hvbf.org.

Since 1990, the Hunt Valley Business Forum has been bringing together representatives from local businesses to serve as an advocate on current community and business issues as well as to provide professional development, education and networking opportunities. With more than 130 businesses participating, the Hunt Valley Business Forum represents a vibrant and extensive network of our local industry.