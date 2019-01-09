Dulaney String Quartet gets to perform for Governor Hogan, first lady at holiday concert

The wonderful sounds of the Dulaney String Quartet filled the air at the annual Governor’s Holiday Open House at the State House in Annapolis in December.

Under the direction of Orchestra Director, Barry Chesky, the quartet consisting of David Chen, Neal Lim, Fouad Saiedy and Tony Yao, entertained Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan along with all the Marylanders who visited the State House for the Open House.

Katie Urrutia, a junior at Dulaney High School, performed at the White House when she played bass clarinet as a part of the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The Youth Orchestra joined performers from across the nation at the American Treasures: Christmas at the White House Open House. Bravo to all the performers!

Pot Spring Elementary School bid a fond farewell to Fran Medlin, who retired in December, after 30 years as the school’s secretary. It was Fran’s smiling face that greeted thousands of students and their families over the years as they first made their way into the school.

The staff and students celebrated Fran with songs, cards and notes during her last week at Pot Spring, but it is hard to put into words just how much Fran’s dedication to the staff and students over the past three decades means.

Her welcoming and cheerful demeanor will be sorely missed. Wishing you well, Fran; enjoy your retirement!

“Building a community through beer” is the slogan of B.C. Brewery, and so far, it seems that the brewery and taproom, located in Hunt Valley, is doing just that.

The vision of owner Rich Mak is to brew beer for the customers and not for distribution, so they are able to be inventive and responsive to what their customers want to drink.

Many of the ingredients are unique and locally sourced and with 24 beers on tap, the possibilities seem endless under the watchful eye of head brewer Jim Wagner.

B.C. Brewery also has a line of gluten-free ciders and beers, overseen by Beth Vita, which uses many natural fruit flavors like peach and pawpaw, a fruit with the tropical essences of banana, pear and mango, grown locally in Maryland at Deep Run Pawpaw Orchard. They also have a dedicated food truck, BcB EATS, headed up by executive chef Dave Magdeburger, which delivers table-side in the taproom.

On the community side, any given night may feature a pop-up cornhole tournament, a Friends trivia night or a paint-your-own beer glass event, and certainly draws a loyal crowd. Yoga, healthy-eating workshops and ladies night are also regular events, and the whole concept is proving to be a hit with customers.

Open for less than a year, B.C. Brewery is already expanding by adding additional equipment and hours. Go to www.bcbrewerymd.com for more details and to check out all the upcoming events.