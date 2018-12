The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating a hazmat situation at a Cockeysville apartment, according to the department.

Fire crews were investigating a situation in the unit block of N. Park Drive, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what hazardous materials might have been involved.

Police advised residents to avoid the area.

This article will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan