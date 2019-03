Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mount de Sales teammates, from left, Elizabeth Gower, Rachel Krug, Sydney Skalstad and Abby Kuhn pause for the national anthem as a banner with the word "BELIEVE" is seen in the background during the 6th Annual Pink Out girls basketball game at Mount de Sales on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The first Pink Out game, a fundraiser for St. Agnes Breast Cancer Center, was started by Mount de Sales Alumnae, Katie Sauter '13 and Eve Lukowski '14 in honor of Katie Sauter's mother, Carol Suater, who died from breast cancer in 2012.