Nearly a week later, Catonsville softball group still has two fields down after vandalism

Two Catonsville Middle School softball fields were still out of commission Friday after someone drove over them, causing damage discovered Sunday.
Catonsville Girls Softball, a recreational group of about 320 children from kindergarten through high school, runs 15 games a week on the fields, or about half of the group’s total weekly games, said commissioner Jen Menkhaus. The rest of the games are played on other fields by the school.
She said this week’s games were rescheduled, moved or, for the youngest players, relocated to the grass.
“Everybody’s been pretty patient, it’s been a lot of extra work for everybody else,” Menkhaus said. “I don’t know if we can do it another week without extending our season.”
The group has a permit from Baltimore County Public Schools to use the fields. She said the school system is responsible for repairing them and “wants to take care of it.”
As of Thursday evening, the last time she checked the fields, no repair work had taken place, Menkhaus said.
Baltimore County police spokesman Sean Vinson said the destruction of property was discovered around 11 a.m. Sunday.
“Unknown suspect(s) drove across the fields, destroying parts of the baseball fields on the school property,” he said. “Police are actively investigating this crime and attempting to identify the suspect(s).”
Schools spokesman Brandon Oland referred questions about the investigation to the police and did not return a request for information about the timeline of repairs.
In a Facebook post, the Catonsville Girls Softball page said, “We are not angry in any way, we would just like to get back to playing ball!”