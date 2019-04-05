Performers from Catonsville, Windsor Mill advance on 'Amercian Idol'

Two local performers made it through the “Green Mile” showcase rounds on ABC’s “American Idol” earlier this week, and are now headed to the celebrity duets round.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, of Catonsville, and Dimitrius Graham, of Windsor Mill, got through the showcase rounds and were featured on Sunday’s show. They’ve now move on to the top 20, meaning 20 contestants are left, and are going to be competing in the duet rounds April 8.

Graham is going to be paired with Lukas Graham, a Danish pop and soul band, while Harmon will be with Cynthia Erivo, a British actress, singer, and songwriter, in the live-to-tape celebrity duets. After that, cuts are made to the final 14, according to a spokeswoman for the show. Those 14 will be performing in live shows.

The local pair sang in front of celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and both are more than happy to still be in the competition.

“I still don’t believe it, and I’m waiting for someone to wake me up,” Graham said. “Just yesterday I was in Baltimore wishing that I was chasing my dreams. I remember going home making a list of goals I needed to hit.”

Harmon had feelings much like Graham’s.

“It feels surreal to have made it this far in the competition,” he said. “I am so happy that people are connecting to my music into my story. The response has been overwhelming.”

Harmon also has his friends in Towson — he is a Towson University student — rooting him on. Jason Widney has been Harmon’s vocal teacher since he came to the school in 2017 and is proud of how well he’s done on the show.

Widney talked about Harmon's vocal talents in a recent article on the school’s website.

“Anyone who has heard Jeremiah sing can attest to his clear, flexible and beautiful voice,” Widney said. “Jeremiah has a rare gift of being able to assimilate and authentically perform many diverse musical styles.”

Both singers have strong Baltimore-area connections. Graham earned a degree in classical music from Morgan State University after graduating from Milford Mill Academy.

There’s no question that no matter how far each singer advances they both feel they’ve already accomplished something special.

“All I can say is all of my dreams are coming,” Graham said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Harmon said, “I just want to take it all in and enjoy the experience while it lasts.”

There's also no question, though, that both would like the excitement to last at least a little longer.