Arts and Crafts Festival

Catonsville Arts & Crafts Festival With more than 250 vendor spaces filled, it’s hard to imagine much in the way of arts or crafts that wasn't featured at this 44th annual celebration of all things creative. A mix of origami jewelry, leather pieces, fused and etched glass artwork, children’s gifts, metal garden art, woodcarving, papercraft, custom jewelry, photography, fine art, sports-themed gifts and more. Plenty of food, too, plus music from Nutalusa, Mach 3, Bodkin Creek, League of Trees, The QueenEarth Band, The 8-Balls, Automatic Slim, Sundown, Blues State and the Bob Margolis Band.