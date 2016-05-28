Relay Elementary School Career Day

Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Halethorpe, MD. May 25, 2016. Photo by Nicole Munchel. Brandi Rios, a Baltimore County Police Officer, answers questions during Career Day at Relay Elementary. Almost all of Wednesday's speakers are have children that attend Relay Elementary. Relay Elementary School will host its eighth Annual Career Day for students in grades 4 and 5. Volunteer speakers from throughout the community will include individuals in the following careers: cybersecurity agent, firefighter, strategic planner, environmental scientist, federal government program specialist (from the U.S. Mint), engineer, police officer, HVAC technician, science writer, locksmith, oncology nutritionist, nurse, chemistry professor, bank teller and network design engineer. Grade 5 students will attend career activities in the morning, and Grade 4 students will attend in the afternoon.