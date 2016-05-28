Nominate your business to be a Baltimore’s Best
Relay Elementary School Career Day

Relay Elementary School in Halethorpe hosted its eighth Annual Career Day on May 25, 2016, for students in grades 4 and 5. Volunteer speakers from throughout the community included individuals in the following careers: cybersecurity agent, firefighter, strategic planner, environmental scientist, federal government program specialist (from the U.S. Mint), engineer, police officer, HVAC technician, science writer, locksmith, oncology nutritionist, nurse, chemistry professor, bank teller and network design engineer.

Nicole Munchel, Baltimore Sun Media Group
