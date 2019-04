Matt Hazlett / Baltimore Sun Media Group

District 12 state delegate Terri Hill, left to right, Captain Donna Benton, commanding officer of the Wilkens police station, and District 12 state delegate Clarence Lam taste the top 5 chilis during the first annual H. Carl Manger Memorial Chili Cook-Off at St. John's United Church of Christ in Catonsville, MD on Sunday, January 31, 2016.