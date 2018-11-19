Firefighters battle blaze at Windsor Mill house Monday morning

Fire crews were fighting a house fire in Windsor Mill on Monday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Just before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the 1900 block of Greengage Road in Windsor Mill, according to fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

Initially there were reports of a person trapped, but crews swept the building and found no one inside, Armacost said. There were no injuries reported, she said.

The fire was under control by about 9:20 a.m., Armacost said.

