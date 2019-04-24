White Marsh Mall carnival canceled after 26 were arrested on Easter at Eastpoint event

The carnival at White Marsh Mall is canceled this year after 26 people were arrested on Easter at another Baltimore County carnival run by the same company.

A representative for the White Marsh Mall confirmed Wednesday that it ultimately decided to cancel plans to host a carnival there from May 8 to May 19.

“We’re a community regional shopping center and we want to always be able to provide these family-friendly experiences, because we know how much people enjoy them,” White Marsh Mall spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said. “That’s why things like [the carnival] are a priority for us. However, above all else, safety is the highest priority, and following the events last weekend, we decided against hosting the carnival here in the next couple of weeks.”

The cancellation comes after more than two dozen young people were arrested and charged as juveniles with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Eastpoint Mall carnival in Dundalk on Easter. Eastpoint canceled the carnival for the remainder of its scheduled run from April 17 to May 5.

In that incident, people called police around 6 p.m. to report a large group of youths acting rowdy in the surrounding neighborhoods, with some starting fights. Police said the disturbance began after the carnival shut down as a result of being overwhelmed by the crowd.

Jolly Shows — the company behind both the Eastpoint Mall and White Marsh Mall carnivals — declined to comment when The Baltimore Sun reached reached out via Facebook before the cancellation was announced. Jolly Shows’ website still lists the White Marsh Carnival on its homepage.

The incident at Eastpoint Mall led to a dispute between some Baltimore City and Baltimore County officials.

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell blamed the disturbance on city residents in a post on Facebook on Monday, writing they “somehow think it is ok to run wild, intimidate drivers at intersections, and come to our community to do nothing more than commit crime or cause chaos.”

Baltimore County police spokesman Officer Shawn Vinson said the office “cannot release any information relating to the residence of the juveniles” and a spokesman did not return requests for comment as to how Crandell knew the group consisted of city residents.

City officials pushed back, with Councilman Zeke Cohen calling it “dog whistle racism” and acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said some people “blame the city for everything” without examining the underlying issues.

