Baltimore County police close White Marsh road for 'possible' person with gun

Baltimore County police surrounded a home in White Marsh Tuesday after closing Route 7 at New Forge Road for a “possible subject with a gun” in the area.

The incident at the home in the 11500 block of Philadelphia Road was not an active shooter situation, police said, and no injuries have been reported.

The police department said it had established a perimeter around the home and was “communicating with subjects” inside. It asked drivers to avoid the area and use Pulaski Highway as a detour.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.