87-year-old man struck and killed in Dundalk crosswalk, police say

A 87-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Belclare Road in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore County police.

Victor Lengrand Sr., of the 3400 block of Dundalk Ave., was crossing Belclare Road inside the marked crosswalk around 2:40 p.m. Sunday when a 2007 Ford E350 van struck him, according a Baltimore County police news release.

Lengrand was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he later died, according to the release.

The male driver of the van remained on the scene. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, Baltimore County police spokesperson Shawn Vinson said Monday.

