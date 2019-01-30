In its day, Baltimore County's Turner Station was a beloved African-American enclave. Now some seek a revival

It’s Friday in Turner Station, which means Speed’s Barber and Beauty Shop on Main Street is packed and tales of the good old days are flowing as freely as the gray trimmings from Rudy Dews’ head.

Dews, 68, grew up in this historically African-American neighborhood south of Dundalk. He recalls a boyhood of shooting marbles on the sidewalk, crabbing in the Patapsco River and playing cowboys and Indians in the woods.

Barber Zellious Allen, 72, remembers a community where no one locked their doors, “everybody knew everybody,” and kids like Frizzell “Pee Wee” Gray — later known as congressman Kweisi Mfume — and future NFL legend Calvin Hill were just buddies down the block.

They describe a time and place where church and family ruled and there were so many thriving businesses that no one needed to go anyplace else.

“You had it all right here — movies, barbers, grocery stores, churches, schools — so why leave Turner Station?” says Allen, who has cut hair in the community since he was just 13.

Now it’s Turner Station that has left — or in many ways simply faded away. Residents are fewer and less neighborly, crime and drugs are a concern, buildings need repair.

But a few dozen elders are fighting to bring it back.

Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has declined in recent years, but some current and former residents are working for a revival.

Longtime shop owner Courtney Mears-Speed is a tireless advocate and organizer. Mary Coleman studies and shares local history. And the circle of retirees behind the Turner Station Conservation Teams, a nonprofit, have attracted investment and helped get a new community center built.

The people at the barber shop say reviving Turner Station won’t be easy, but that it would be foolish to discount those who came of age in its golden era.

Allen looks up from his cutting.

“With these folks, nothing is impossible,” he says.

The Meadows and the Point

Turner Station is a “remarkable and complicated community,” says Louis S. Diggs, a local historian whose 2003 book, “From the Meadows to the Point,” told its story.

The place was born in an out-of-the-way spot, before racial integration and as a direct consequence of racial prejudice. Some say that isolation was actually the key to its success.

Everyone agrees an entrepreneurial spirit brought it to life.

Bordered by Dundalk Avenue to the north and Fleming Park to the south, by Main Street (an extension of Broening Highway) to the west and Bear Creek to the east, this square mile of land 8 miles from downtown Baltimore was an empty, marshy pasture when Joshua Turner, a white businessman, bought it in the 1880s.

Baltimore Sun Graphic (Baltimore Sun Graphic)

He planned to use it to harvest seagull guano. But the emergence of the steel and shipbuilding industries across the creek in Sparrows Point changed all that.

When the company that would become Bethlehem Steel built a town for its employees, it set aside a small enclave for the black workers who had moved from the South as part of the Great Migration. But as business boomed, the company declined to expand that housing, leaving black employees to fend for themselves in segregated southeastern Baltimore County.

Some of those barred from living in nearby communities like Dundalk and Middle River built log cabins in “the Meadows,” a clearing near what is now Speed’s, and moved in.

Just before the turn of the century, a young African-American transplant, Anthony Thomas, persuaded Turner to sell parcels of his property to the squatters. Thomas, regarded as the community’s founder, even set up a savings and loan to help them.

Mears-Speed, 78, moved to Turner Station half a century ago and loved its church- and family-oriented culture so much she never left.

She describes its growth — how the first of its 12 churches, St. Matthew United Methodist, was in place by 1900; how a school, grocery store, doctors’ and dentists’ offices and an undertaker followed; and how, by the mid-20th century, a community of 10,000 people, virtually all of them African-American, was thriving. Every dollar spent changed hands an average of eight times before leaving the community, according to town historians.

By the 1950s, Turner Station boasted its own junior-senior high school, an amusement park with rides, a beach, a 2,000-seat ballpark and a sandlot Negro leagues baseball team, an air-conditioned 700-seat movie theater, three successful taxicab businesses, and a nightclub. The Adams Cocktail Lounge drew big-name black acts such as Redd Foxx, Cab Calloway and Pearl Bailey.

Mary Coleman, 75, remembers working in the movie theater — secretly, so as not to incur the wrath of her grandfather — and generally living in a place where she could walk anywhere, anytime, and feel safe.

She didn’t appreciate Turner’s uniqueness until 1960, she says, when she left to attend Morgan State College, where her friends couldn’t get enough of her stories.

“None of them had grown up in a place like this,” says Coleman, a retired university administrator and president of the Turner Station Heritage Foundation, a group Mears-Speed founded. “They were amazed there could be so much going on in one small community.”

Fifty years later, Diggs agrees. The author of 12 books on African-American life in Baltimore County, he has documented the existence of 40 black settlements in county history.

Turner Station is the only one that survives, he says, and he deems it no coincidence.

“I don’t think there has ever been a community of such smart, industrious people in the state of Maryland, maybe even in the country,” he says. “I’ know I’ve never come across one.”

Extraordinary achievement

Take a tour of Turner Station — down the curves of New Pittsburg Avenue, along Sollers Point Road, to Fleming Park in the shadow of the Key Bridge — and you’ll see a community of historic highlights marked by signs of decline.

Blocks of tiny row houses remain intact, most of them tidily maintained but some abandoned. Red-brick Union Baptist Church — which used to be the movie theater — towers above Main Street, its facade in need of a power wash.

On the streets where children once walked to school, young men cluster in groups midday, seemingly with nothing to do.

Mears-Speed, a devout Christian who calls herself “Servant Speed,” makes constant rounds of the neighborhood, rolling down her car window to greet children, teens and old-timers by name.

“Hello, Mother Speed!” many say.

“We’re trying to bring back businesses, home ownership, a whole way of life that is disappearing,” she says.

The way of life in Turner Station fostered extraordinary achievement, in spite of the racial prejudice that marked the era.