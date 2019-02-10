Towson University police warn of a woman on the loose, looking for a date for her son

Towson University police have asked students and staff to be on the lookout for a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf. She’s looking for a date for her son.

Students complained to officers that she approached them last week in two campus buildings, the Cook Library and Center for the Arts, showing them a picture on her cell phone and asking if they were interested in dating her son.

It caused enough of a disturbance that police alerted students via an “incident advisory” that included a link to surveillance footage of the woman. They asked anyone with information about the woman or the incidents to contact university police at 410-704-4444.

University officials said the woman isn’t being sought for any criminal investigation, but simply to put the behavior to a stop.

“This incident advisory is being provided in order to make the TU Community aware of an incident on campus that may cause concern,” Charles Herring, chief of the university police department, wrote in an e-mail to the campus community. “This advisory is intended to heighten awareness and inform the community of incidents that may impact their safety and security.”

