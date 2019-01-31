Multiple people injured in Towson fire

Fire officials said multiple people were injured in a fire in Towson late Thursday afternoon.
The Baltimore County fire department responded to the fire in the 200 block of Garden Road around 4:48 p.m.
Knollwood-Donnybrook Association president David Riley said the fire was in the Donnybrook Apartments, an apartment complex popular with students.
A spokeswoman for the fire department did not know how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
Baltimore Sun reporter Libby Solomon contributed to this article. The article will be updated.