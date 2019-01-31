Multiple people injured in Towson fire

Fire officials said multiple people were injured in a fire in Towson late Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore County fire department responded to the fire in the 200 block of Garden Road around 4:48 p.m.

Knollwood-Donnybrook Association president David Riley said the fire was in the Donnybrook Apartments, an apartment complex popular with students.

A spokeswoman for the fire department did not know how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik

Baltimore Sun reporter Libby Solomon contributed to this article. The article will be updated.