Person found critically injured outside Towson apartment, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are investigating an incident in which a person was found on the ground bleeding at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson on Friday, officials said.

A large presence of police cruisers and crime scene tape blocked off a section of the apartment complex where the person was found.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Towson University police sent an email out to students saying the incident was a homicide, but Baltimore County police could not confirm that was the case.

