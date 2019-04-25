Sri Lankan government misidentifies Towson woman's photo as depicting terrorism suspect

A Maryland woman’s photo was misidentified by the Sri Lankan government this week as depicting a suspect in the Easter Sunday bombings, according to the Sunday Times and a BBC reporter in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan police released this week the names and photos of six suspects in the deadly attacks. However, a photo of Amara Majeed, a 2015 graduate of Towson High School, was incorrectly used to identify the suspect Abdul Cader Fathima Qadiya, according to the Sunday Times, a weekly Sri Lankan English language newspaper, and BBC Reporter Azzam Ameen.

The police have since confirmed the picture was incorrectly released, according to Ameen.

A message left with the Sri Lankan embassy in Washington D.C. was not immediately returned Thursday.

Majeed did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday, but took to social media to clear her name.

“What a thing to wake up to!” Majeed wrote in the Facebook post. “This is obviously completely false and frankly, considering that our communities are already greatly afflicted with issues of surveillance, I don't need more false accusations and scrutiny.”

Majeed asked in the post that authorities and members of the public refrain from implicating and associating her with the attacks that killed at least 290 people.

“Next time, be more diligent about releasing such information that has the potential to deeply violate someone's family and community,” she said.

Sri Lankan leaders have faced criticism for reports that their intelligence community failed to detect or warn of possible suicide attacks before nine bombings of churches and other sites were carried out.

Majeed, who went to Brown University in Providence, R.I., after graduating from Towson High, is a youth activist and founder of The Hijab Project, an organization meant to empower Muslim American women.

