No injuries in Wednesday morning school bus crash in Arbutus, police say

No injuries were reported after a school bus collided with a car Wednesday morning near the Halethorpe Rail Station in Arbutus, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police responded to a call for the accident at the intersection of Selma and Francis avenues just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

The bus was carrying about 40 elementary school students. No medics were requested and no injuries were reported, Peach said.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, Peach said.

