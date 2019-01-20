Fire at Reisterstown mansion Cal Ripken Jr. sold to Adam Jones last year is contained to boiler room

Firefighters were called to the Reisterstown mansion that was the longtime home of Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and recently sold to outfielder Adam Jones.

After smoke appeared in the home’s gym, a fire was discovered in the boiler room about 10:13 a.m., Baltimore County fire spokesman Chief Jay Ringgold said. It was contained to that room and extinguished, he said.

Ripken built the 21,890-square-foot mansion in 1987. After listing it for sale for $12.5 million in 2016 and dropping the price by $3 million a year later, he sold it at auction in May.

Jones later confirmed he was the buyer.

Property records show the estate sold for $3.5 million in June to an entity known as Joffe Jefur Separate Property Trust.

Ringgold said he did not know who made the call to firefighters.

