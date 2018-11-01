Record & Tape Traders in Towson to shut doors after 40 years of business

After 40 years of business, Towson’s Record & Tape Traders announced plans in a social media post Thursday to close the store.
The business began a liquidation process with heavily discounted sales Thursday that will continue through Christmas, the post states.
Business representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. The post thanks customers for loyalty over the years and asked the community to stop by the shop in the 700 block of Dulaney Valley Road to say farewell in the coming weeks.
“We were so proud to be your music and movie location for as long as we could,” the post states. “That's the way she goes.”