Baltimore County police identify officer involved in fatal crash near Pimlico

A five-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department was behind the wheel when his cruiser struck and killed a 20-year-old from West Baltimore following a police chase Sunday, according to county police.

Police identified Officer First Class Corbin, who is assigned to the Woodlawn Precinct, as the driver of the cruiser that struck and killed Dion Lamar Taylor. The department does not release the first names of officers, per an agreement with the county police union.

Taylor was one of three carjacking suspects who fled police Sunday afternoon in Baltimore County. After police spotted a Ford Fiesta reported stolen Sunday, police said occupants Taylor, Taron Donta Kelly and a third suspect led officers on a chase across the city line, jumping out of the car near Pimlico Race Course.

All three bailed from the car on Highgate Drive, where Taylor was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly, 16, was arrested and charged as an adult with nine counts, including armed robbery, armed carjacking, theft and possession of a firearm.

Police were still searching for the third suspect, and the case remains under investigation.

