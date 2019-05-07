Overturned truck shuts down multiple lanes on I-695 outer loop

An overturned truck shut down multiple lanes of the Baltimore beltway Tuesday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

All but one lane were shut down on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Liberty Road Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck overturned at about 2:45 p.m., spilling gravel onto the highway, according to Maryland State Police.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, but the driver of the truck was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with minor injuries, according to Cpl. Jeffrey McConaha of the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack.

Crews were still working to clean up the spill at about 4:25 p.m., he said.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan