Baltimore County officer treated for possible fentanyl exposure

A Baltimore County police officer was treated with Narcan on Tuesday following a possible exposure to the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

An EMS worker found what appeared to be a vial of fentanyl inside of a medical vehicle while on the scene of a crash on Hanover Pike and Bortner Road around 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. The officer confiscated the vial and placed a driver, who had just received treatment inside of medical vehicle, under arrest for the suspected narcotics violation.

A about an hour later, the officer began to feel nauseous while transporting the driver and confiscated vial to the Franklin Precinct. She pulled into a parking lot on Hanover Pike and Glen Falls Road, where additional police and medics responded.

The officer, who police have not identified, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. She is reportedly in good condition, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Charges are pending against the driver, whose name police have not yet released.

