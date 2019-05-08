Police called to Baltimore County school fight; video appears to show female student arrested facedown

Baltimore County police said Wednesday that they’re reviewing a video of an arrest made at Northwest Academy after officers were called to the school Tuesday to help stop an altercation.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school wrote, “There was an altercation involving students and our school resource officer requested additional police assistance. School administration is investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy.”

It is unclear how many students were involved in the altercation and what started it. School officials confirmed only that the fight happened Tuesday.

A video obtained by The Baltimore Sun appears to show the aftermath of the police response, with as many as eight officers on the scene.

Two of the officers can be seen restraining what appears to be a female student, with one officer’s knee on her upper back or neck.

It is unclear what led to officers detaining the girl nor whether she was charged. The 24-second video shows only the two officers putting the girl in handcuffs and leading her out of the room.

Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said the department would review the video, but did not give any details as to what led to the girl being handcuffed nor whether any other students were detained.

School officials referred all questions regarding to the incident to the police department.

