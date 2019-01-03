Miele, after losing state Senate contest, lands job at Department of Disabilities

Del. Christian Miele of Baltimore County, who lost a close race for the state Senate, has landed a position with the Hogan administration as a deputy secretary for the Department of Disabilities.

Miele’s appointment will be effective Wednesday, when his term as state delegate ends.

Miele, a Republican from Perry Hall, attempted to unseat Democratic state Sen. Katherine Klausmeier last year, in one of the races that Republicans had focused on in hopes of picking up more seats in the Senate. Klausmeier defeated Miele by 1,061 votes to retain her seat.

Carol Beatty, the secretary of the Department of Disabilities, said Miele’s experience in the House of Delegates will serve him well in his new role. Miele was a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee.

“His experience in health, behavioral health and public safety policy, as well as employment policy and workforce development has prepared him well for serving Marylanders with disabilities,” Beatty said in a statement Thursday night.



Miele, who is an attorney, said he’ll also draw on experience of having a close relative with special needs.

“I know firsthand the importance of making sure that people with disabilities are afforded equity of access to services, programs and facilities,” he said.

The previous deputy secretary, Bill Frank, has moved to a position with the state Department of Budget and Management.

A couple of other Republicans who lost key races have also landed with the Hogan administration, including former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, who is now a member of the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission, and former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, who is now director of the statewide opioid command center.



pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter