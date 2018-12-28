74-year-old man killed in Middle River crash Thursday

A 74-year-old man was killed after striking a pole in Middle River with his car Thursday night, Baltimore County police said.

Baltimore County police determined that the 2003 Mercedes XLK430 was traveling north on Harwood Road, past Sand Dollar Way, just after 9:30 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a pole.

Police said the vehicle then overturned. No other car was involved.

The driver, Raymond Edward Vaughan, Sr., 74, of the 13200 block of Birdale Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was the only person inside the car.

Police are continuing their investigation of the crash.

