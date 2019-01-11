Two crashes, one involving Baltimore County school bus and police car, shut down MD 700 in Middle River

Two crashes shut down both directions of Maryland Route 700 in Middle River on Friday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

One accident involved a Baltimore County school bus and a police cruiser, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. First responders were evaluating at least seven people on the bus. A police officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The accidents closed all lanes of Route 700 between Leeland Avenue and Compass Road, according to the highway administration.

This article will be updated.

