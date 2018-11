Baltimore County Police are continuing to search for 15-year-old Lanya Barber, who was last seen at Woodlawn High School Oct. 12.

Lanya is about 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 140 pounds, according to Baltimore County police.

Family members could not immediately be found for comment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives from Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-307-2020.

