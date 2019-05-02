Woman, a bystander, fatally struck by gunfire in Lansdowne Shopping Center

A woman was killed Thursday after she was struck by a bullet intended for someone else during an altercation at Lansdowne Shopping Center between at least two men that she had nothing to do with, Baltimore County police officials said.

“She was outside on a sidewalk area near the shopping center. ... She was in the wrong place at the wrong time," officer Jennifer Peach, Baltimore County police spokeswoman, said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she had been struck “in the upper body.”

Police were still looking for at least two men involved in the altercation as of 6 p.m. Thursday. Both fled in opposite directions. Peach said she did not have a subject description.

At least one of the two people involved in the altercation fired the fatal shot, police said. A police helicopter hovered above the area searching for suspects. As of 6 p.m., Peach said there were no suspects in custody.

The shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road. Police blocked off Hollins Ferry Road from Fifth Avenue to just before Lansdowne Avenue.

Third Avenue, near Lansdowne High school, was temporarily shut down while police investigated but was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Lansdowne High School is located directly across the street from the crime scene. A Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman said dismissal and after-school activities had not been affected by the incident.

Peach said more information Thursday night would be possible, but not “probable,” and that more information would likely be available Friday.

This article has been updated.