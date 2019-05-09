Joppa man dies from injuries suffered in May 1 Kingsville single-vehicle crash that killed passenger

A Joppa man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered during a crash in Kingsville on May 1, when witnesses raced to pull him from his burning vehicle.

Walter Paul Ross Jr., 39, died around 4:30 p.m., Baltimore County police wrote in a news release, making him the second person to die from the fiery single-vehicle crash on Raphel Road last week.

A passenger — Samantha Jean Muehleisen, 24, of Edgewood — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, Ross was rushed to Johns Hopkins Burn Center in critical condition after witnesses pulled him from his burning vehicle after it crashed into a utility pole and tree.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. and investigators said they believe that Ross was driving his Chrysler 300 northbound on Raphel Road when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with the utility pole and tree.

The department wrote that the Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate what caused the crash.

